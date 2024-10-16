Qatari Calendar House Tracks Tsuchinshan-ATLAS Comet In Qatar Skies

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) The Qatari Calendar House (QCH)'s astronomical observation team on Wednesday evening tracked the Comet C/2023 A3 (Tsuchinshan-ATLAS) from Al Aamriya area south of Qatar.

QCH astronomy expert Dr. Bashir Marzouq stated that Tsuchinshan-ATLAS is the brightest comet to be tracked in 2024, therefore it has been called the comet of the century and is visible to the naked eye from areas away from light and environmental pollutants.

Marzouq highlighted that October is the perfect month to monitor the comet in the northern hemisphere, because it approaches Earth during October, noting that the comet reached its closest distance to Earth, about 69 million kilometers, on Oct. 12, 2024.

He added that residents of the State of Qatar will be able to behold this celestial object toward the western horizon of Qatar skies following sunset for more than an hour, asserting that astronomical instruments can be utilized to pinpoint the comet, but it is essential to track the object away from the city lights.

