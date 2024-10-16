Brazil’S Currency Flow Remains Positive In 2024, Central Bank Reports

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Brazil's currency flow has maintained a positive trend in 2024, reaching $9.313 billion by October 11th. The Central of Brazil released these preliminary figures, showing a slight decrease from the $11.491 billion net inflow recorded in 2023.



The has experienced a net outflow of $52.558 billion this year. Inflows totaled $456.998 billion, while outflows reached $509.556 billion.



This channel encompasses various financial operations, including foreign direct investments, portfolio investments, remittances, and interest payments.



On the other hand, Brazil's foreign trade balance has shown strength, with a positive balance of $61.871 billion in 2024. Imports amounted to $176.632 billion, while exports reached $238.503 billion.



The export figures include $27.342 billion in advance exchange contracts, $58.330 billion in advance payments, and $152.830 billion in other inflows.







October's preliminary data reveals a positive currency flow of $2.55 billion up to the 11th. This marks an improvement from September's negative flow of $3.983 billion.

Brazil's Financial and Trade Performance

The financial channel saw a minor outflow of $106 million in October, with purchases of $19.496 billion and sales of $19.602 billion.



The foreign trade balance for October, up to the 11th, stands at a positive $2.657 billion. Imports totaled $7.118 billion, while exports reached $9.775 billion.



These export figures include $882 million in advance exchange contracts, $2.711 billion in advance payments, and $6.183 billion in other inflows.



The week of October 7-11 showed a particularly strong performance. The currency flow was positive by $3.245 billion, with the financial channel contributing a net inflow of $1.684 billion. The foreign trade balance for this week was positive at $1.561 billion.



These figures suggest that Brazil 's economy continues to attract foreign capital and maintain a robust trade balance. The positive currency flow indicates confidence in the Brazilian market, despite global economic challenges.

MENAFN16102024007421016031ID1108788272