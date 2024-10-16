General Staff Update: 112 Combat Engagements Along Frontlines, Enemy Suffering Greatest Losses On Pokrovsk Axis

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) On October 15, the Ukrainian forces have repelled 112 enemy across various sectors of the frontline, with the Russian forces experiencing their most significant losses in personnel and equipment on the Pokrovsk axis.

This is according to the operational information from the General Staff of the of Ukraine as of 22:00 on October 16, 2024, posted on , Ukrinform saw.

"Since the start of the day, there have been 112 combat engagements. The enemy launched one missile strike and conducted 49 airstrikes, dropping 50 guided aerial bombs (KABs). Additionally, they deployed 655 kamikaze drones and carried out over 3,500 shelling attacks on the Ukrainian forces' positions and civilian areas using various types of weaponry," the post reads.

In the Kharkiv sector of the front, the occupiers launched four attacks near Starytsia, all of which were successfully repelled by the Ukrainian Defense Forces. Preliminary reports indicate the enemy suffered 65 casualties (killed and wounded), and Ukrainian forces destroyed 16 UAVs, four units of specialized equipment, and a vehicle. Additionally, two armored combat vehicles, five cars, and a unit of specialized enemy equipment were heavily damaged.

In the Kupiansk sector, the Ukrainian forces reported 18 enemy attacks near Kucherivka, Pishchane, Stepova Novoselivka, Lozova, and Vyshneve, with nine of these engagements still ongoing.

In the Lyman sector, the enemy attacked 17 times, attempting to advance in the vicinity of Hrekivka, Nevske, Terny, and Torske, but the Ukrainian defenders successfully repelled 13 of these attacks. Fighting continues in the area.

In the Kramatorsk sector, there were three engagements with the enemy forces near Stupochky. All the enemy attempts to push the Ukrainian forces back were unsuccessful.

In the Toretsk sector, throughout the day, the occupiers launched a single attack on the Ukrainian positions near Toretsk, which was repelled, with no success for the enemy.

In the Pokrovsk sector, since the beginning of the day, the Ukrainian forces have faced intense fighting near Promin, Krutyi Yar, and Selydove. Nine enemy assaults were repelled, while two engagements are still ongoing. The Ukrainian forces continue to hold designated lines and positions. Preliminary enemy losses amount to 155 personnel (killed and wounded), and the Ukrainian defenders destroyed a tank, a mortar, two motorcycles, and a vehicle. Additionally, an IFV and two mortars were severely damaged.

In the Kurakhove sector, there have been 46 recorded enemy attacks, with the highest activity observed near Tsukuryne, Novoselydivka, Hirnyk, Heorhiivka, and near Vodiane. The Ukrainian Defense Forces repelled 26 of these assaults, with fighting still ongoing.

In the Vremivka sector the Ukrainian troops repelled three enemy attacks in the direction of Bohoyavlenka, Novoukrainka, and near Zolota Nyva.

In the Orikhiv sector the Ukrainian forces successfully repelled one attack by the enemy near Mala Tokmachka.

In the Prydniprovske sector, the Ukrainian troops successfully fended off six assault attempts by the Russian forces on their positions.

