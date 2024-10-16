16 Killed, 52 Injured In Israeli Raid On Southern Lebanon
Date
10/16/2024 2:27:51 PM
(MENAFN- The Peninsula)
QNA
Beirut: 16 people were killed and others injured on Wednesday evening as a result of the continuous bombing by the Israeli air force on southern Lebanon.
The Lebanese Ministry of health said that the Israeli air force targeted the Nabatieh Municipality building and its Union of Municipalities in southern Lebanon, killing 16 people and injuring 52 others.
Smoke rises from the site of an Israeli airstrike that targeted the southern Lebanese village of Kfar kila on October 16, 2024. (Photo by AFP)
Lebanon has been subjected to Israeli aggression since October 2023, but in recent days the Israeli entity has increased the pace of air and artillery bombardment in an unprecedented manner, and expanded the scope of its targeting to extend to the capital, Beirut, killing and wounding of thousands of Lebanese, in addition to forcing more than a million people to flee their homes.
MENAFN16102024000063011010ID1108788071
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.