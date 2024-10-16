16 Killed, 52 Injured In Israeli Raid On Southern Lebanon

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Beirut: 16 people were killed and others on Wednesday evening as a result of the continuous bombing by the Israeli air force on southern Lebanon.

The Lebanese of said that the Israeli air force targeted the Nabatieh Municipality building and its Union of Municipalities in southern Lebanon, killing 16 people and injuring 52 others.

Smoke rises from the site of an Israeli that targeted the southern Lebanese village of Kfar kila on October 16, 2024. (Photo by AFP)



Lebanon has been subjected to Israeli aggression since October 2023, but in recent days the Israeli entity has increased the pace of air and artillery bombardment in an unprecedented manner, and expanded the scope of its targeting to extend to the capital, Beirut, killing and wounding of thousands of Lebanese, in addition to forcing more than a million people to flee their homes.