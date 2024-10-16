Niemopen To Highlight Standardization, Cost Reduction And Efficiency Gains At February 2025 Summit

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

- Katherine EscobarWASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, October 16, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The NIEMOpen community is set to host its highly anticipated NIEMOpen Reveal Inaugural Summit February 18-20, 2025. The summit will focus on significant opportunities for cost reduction and efficiency improvements in data exchanges, driven by the implementation of the NIEMOpen standardized framework.One of the main highlights of the summit will be the release of NIEMOpen Version 6.0, which introduces the concept of a Common Model Format (CMF). CMF supports different representations of NIEM, including JSON and RDF. This technology neutral data model format aims to enhance flexibility and further streamline data exchange processes for a broader range of applications, enabling developers to work with the representation format that best suits their needs.The NIEMOpen framework, designed to optimize data sharing across various sectors has proven essential for secure, efficient, and interoperable data exchange in the private sector, as well at the federal, state, local, and tribal levels. The NIEMOpen Reveal Summit will bring together C-level decision-makers, developers, business owners, policymakers, government civilians, and military operations specialists, emphasizing NIEMOpen's growing impact in reducing operational costs and improving efficiency, even in large-scale data transfers.Key Focus Areas for the 2025 Summit:.Cost Efficiency: By standardizing data formats and protocols, NIEMOpen enables organizations to cut costs on custom systems and integrations, eliminating redundancies and improving long-term savings..Enhanced Interoperability: The framework's expanded support for JSON, CMF, XML, and RDF will promote seamless communication between diverse data environments, easing collaboration across agencies, organizations, and businesses..Streamlined Development: By eliminating the need for custom development to integrate systems and offering easier implementation through multiple data formats, organizations will be able to allocate resources more effectively."Our February 2025 summit will mark a pivotal moment in how organizations approach data sharing," said Katherine Escobar, PGB Chair. "The upcoming NIEMOpen 6.0 release, with its expanded JSON support, further extends our mission to make data exchanges more efficient, cost-effective, and scalable."The summit promises to set the stage for continued advancements in secure, interoperable, and cost-effective data sharing, solidifying NIEMOpen's role as a critical framework for today's data sharing needs.About NIEMOpenNIEMOpen is an open-source framework that promotes seamless data sharing by providing common standards and governance processes for secure and efficient data exchange. Trusted by public and private sectors alike, NIEMOpen supports a wide range of operational needs.To learn more, visit . Register for the NIEMOpen Reveal summit online. A discount is available until November 15, 2024.

