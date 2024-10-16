Amir's Speech Highlights Qatar's Economic Development

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha: Officials praised the speech of H H the Amir Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani at the opening of the Shura Council's 53rd annual session, describing it as a guiding compass that sets the path for the upcoming period, enhancing the economic and social well-being of the country.

In a press statement, the Chairman of Qatari Businessmen Association (QBA) Sheikh Faisal bin Qassim Al Thani commended for issuing a directive to target a growth rate of no less than 10 percent annually of the in-country value in procurement, thus, making the private sector responsible for achieving the goals of the Third National Development Strategy, which will in turn increase productivity and contribute to overall economic growth.

Chairman of QBA Sheikh Faisal bin Qassim Al Thani

He stressed that QBA works in accordance with the economic and sectorial blocs set in the Third Strategy, which will help attain the desired goals and strengthen the private sector's ability to face any economic challenges.

The Chairman of QBA added that there is a consensus between the public and private sectors on the need to localize industries, technology, and value-added sectors, making local output a valuable asset for the state both internally and externally.

Sheikh Faisal bin Qassim Al Thani also noted that the proposed constitutional and legislative amendments announced by H H the Amir will enhance the security and stability of the State of Qatar, as well as the unity and cohesion of its people, who are bound by ties stronger than any self interests and competition, reflect positively on creating a better environment for business, the economy, and society as a whole.

On the other hand, Qatar Chamber Chairman Sheikh Khalifa bin Jassim Al Thani also praised the speech of H H the Amir underscoring that it addressed all important issues in terms of the state's economic development and its domestic and foreign policies.

Chairman of Qatar Chamber Sheikh Khalifa bin Jassim Al Thani

Sheikh Khalifa noted that His Highness the Amir began his speech by addressing the national economy, emphasising his commitment to its development and support for economic sectors in line with the Third National Development Strategy.

This strategy focuses on supporting the sectors of commerce, industry, research and tourism, digital transformation, and information technology, developing financial and administrative systems and enhancing human development with the aim of achieving economic diversification and sustainability.

He also indicated that the Amir's speech underscored the strength of the Qatari economy, which has continued to grow over the past year despite the anticipated decline following the completion of World Cup projects and the achievement of key infrastructure projects.

He noted that estimates indicate that the GDP at constant prices has grown by 1.2 percent, supported by the growth of the hydrocarbon sector by 1.4 percent and the non-hydrocarbon sector by 1.1 percent, affirming the private sector's essential role in supporting economic development.

He affirmed that these constitutional amendments will be put to a popular referendum, which reflects His Highness's confidence in his loyal people.