EMPHNET, Robert Koch Institute Sign Mou To Strengthen Public Health Collaboration

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Oct. 16 (Petra) -- The Eastern Mediterranean Public (EMPHNET) and Germany's Robert Koch Institute have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to enhance cooperation in public health initiatives.The agreement, signed in Berlin by Muhannad Al-Nsour, Executive Director of EMPHNET, and Johanna Hanefeld, Vice President of the Robert Koch Institute, aims to advance public health programs and research within the region.The MoU outlines a strategic partnership between EMPHNET and the Robert Koch Institute, targeting operational, educational, and scientific collaboration. Both organizations intend to leverage their shared expertise to address critical health challenges, focusing on technical education, continuous professional development, specialized training, and public health research.In a statement released Wednesday, EMPHNET emphasized that the partnership will facilitate joint efforts in areas such as disease outbreak response, public health laboratory management, and infection prevention and control. The organizations will also work together on issues related to antimicrobial resistance, capacity building, and the establishment of national public health institutes. The collaboration is expected to improve health outcomes by strengthening emergency preparedness and response capabilities across the Eastern Mediterranean and beyond.Al-Nsour highlighted that the MoU marks a significant milestone in the relationship between the two organizations, stating that the partnership is poised to benefit both regional and global health responses. "This collaboration with the Robert Koch Institute is a critical step in fostering joint initiatives that align with global health security efforts," he noted, adding that it will also enhance individual competencies and open new avenues for coordinated contributions to global health.Hanefeld underscored the importance of the partnership, stating that it reflects a shared commitment to advancing public health in the Eastern Mediterranean region. She explained that the MoU not only aims to improve public health education and high-level training but also to enhance emergency response practices and epidemiological information systems.The MoU is expected to establish a cooperative framework to address urgent public health challenges, combining resources and expertise to serve the Eastern Mediterranean region and extend its impact globally. According to EMPHNET's statement, this agreement represents a pivotal move towards a collaborative approach in public health preparedness and response.