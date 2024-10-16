Jordan Football Team Beats Oman, Fuels Hopes For 2026 World Cup Qualification

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, October 16 (Petra) -- The national team's impressive performance in its match against the Sultanate of Oman has sparked optimism among Jordanian fans about the possibility of qualifying for the 2026 World Cup.The team secured a commanding 4-0 victory over Oman on Tuesday at Amman International in the fourth round of Group Two qualifiers for the decisive stage of the World Cup.The match showcased a standout performance from the Jordanian players, significantly improving upon their lackluster showing against South Korea in the previous match. With this win, the team rose to second place in the group, tied with Iraq, while South Korea leads the group with 10 points.Observers told the Jordan News Agency (Petra) that the victory over Oman was not only about the result but also the strong performance, which has restored hope within the sports community that the national team could qualify for the World Cup for the first time in its history.Former national team star and current coach Ahmed Hael emphasized the visible spirit of the "Nashama," describing the team's fighting performance and complete control throughout the game, which led to the well-deserved win. He expressed confidence in the team's potential to qualify and commended the players for their skill and determination.Fan Ihab Abdul Razzaq admitted he was hesitant to watch the match after the previous performance against South Korea but ultimately decided to support the team. He was delighted by the outstanding performance and resounding victory, which has reignited the team's chances in the competition.Tariq Abu Shaqra, former media coordinator for Ramtha Club, expressed pride in the national team, noting that the "Nashama" always rise to the occasion during critical moments. He voiced hope for achieving a historic milestone by qualifying for the World Cup.Following the fourth-round matches, the Group Two standings are as follows: South Korea (10 points), Jordan (7 points), Iraq (7 points), Oman (3 points), Kuwait (3 points), and Palestine (2 points).It is worth noting that the top two teams will qualify directly for the World Cup, while the third and fourth teams will compete in additional rounds.