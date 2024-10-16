CSC Kuwait Official Stresses Importance Of GCC 22Nd Govt Officials Meeting

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) By Saud Al-Ajmi

DOHA, Oct 16 (KUNA) -- Assistant Undersecretary for Administrative Development Affairs at the Civil Service Bureau (CSC) Mohammad Al-Ahmad stressed Wednesday the importance of participating in the 22nd meeting of the General-Directors of Public Administration Institutes in the GCC countries being held in Doha, Qatar.

In a statement to KUNA, Al-Ahmad revealed that the 22nd meeting included an "Innovation in Developing Leadership in the Sector" forum, attended by the President of the Qatari Civil Service and Government Development Bureau, Abdulaziz Al-Khalifa.

The meeting also discussed Gulf cooperation in public administration and developing national talent, as well as key practices and innovative projects in the region's institutes of public administration and ways to strengthen knowledge exchange among member states through joint programs that support practical training and innovation.

He pointed out that it was agreed that the 23rd meeting of the Committee of Directors General of Public Administration Institutes will be held in Kuwait.

Director of the Training and Career Development Department at the Civil Service and Government Development Bureau (CGB) Institute of Public Administration in Qatar Maha Al-Marri, confirmed in the opening speech that the meeting is a good opportunity to discuss the latest developments and future strategies.

For his part, the Assistant Secretary-General for Economic and Development Affairs at the GCC Secretariat, Khaled Al-Sunaidi, stressed the importance of united efforts in the fields of administrative development and knowledge exchange. (end)

