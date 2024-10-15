Ellis Martin Report: Goliath Resources Limited (CVE:GOT) Identifies Bonanza Grade Mineralization At The Golddigger Property In British Columbia

(MENAFN- ABN Newswire)

In this segment of The Ellis Martin Report and Money Talk we speak with Roger Rosmus, the CEO of Goliath Resources Limited trading as (CVE:GOT) (OTCMKTS:GOTRF) (FRA:B4IF).

Goliath Resources Concludes Successful 2024 Drill Season At New Bonanza High-Grade Triangle, Deep Zone, Reduced Intrusive Related (RIRG), and Treasure Island For A Total Of 38,125 Meters Drilled On Its Golddigger Property

The newly discovered Surebet is a very robust and structurally controlled series of 10 high-grade gold veins/shears with superior continuity and predictability hosted within the Hazelton Sediments and Volcanics over a 1.8 square kilometer area. It has 2.1 kilometers of exposed mineralization at surface.

Select assay results from 2023 drill core include 65.00 g/t AuEq over 7.90 metres, including 86.99 g/t AuEq over 5.90 metres.

Mr. Rosmus has over 25 years of investment banking experience in the public and private sector. He has acted as lead on over 30 M&A transactions through his previously owned Exempt Market Dealer (EMD) firm completing many financings.

