Safadi, Blinken Discuss De-Escalation Efforts

(MENAFN- Jordan Times) AMMAN – Deputy Prime and Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi received a phone call on Wednesday from U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken.

The call focused on discussing the dangerous escalation in the region and the necessary steps to stop it, aiming to protect regional security and stability from the dangers of expanding conflict.

During the call, Safadi emphasised that stopping the Israeli aggression on Gaza must be the immediate priority, and all efforts should be united to achieve this goal.

He pointed out that the continuation of aggression is the cause of the dangerous escalation threatening regional and international security and peace.

Safadi condemned the assassination of the Hamas's political chief Ismail Haniyeh in Tehran as a heinous crime and a violation of international law.

He stressed the need for immediate and effective steps to stop the Israeli aggression and all Israeli actions that lead to further tension and escalation.

Safadi also highlighted the necessity to stop the illegal Israeli actions in the occupied West Bank and the siege on the Palestinian people, their leadership, and institutions.