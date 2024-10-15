Jordanian Field Hospital In Northern Gaza Staff Donates Blood To Patients

(MENAFN- Jordan Times) AMMAN - The Jordanian Field Hospital in northern Gaza organised on Tuesday a blood donation campaign to support the Blood in northern Gaza.

The initiative aims to hospitals in the war-torn Strip with much-needed blood, according to a Jordan Armed Forces-Arab (JAF) statement.

"The campaign is part of Jordan's ongoing and continuous support for Palestinians in Gaza, following King Abdullah's directives," the hospital commander said.

"These initiatives help ensure that local hospitals have an adequate blood supply for patients, aiding their resilience and relief efforts," he added.

Officials from Gaza's Ministry of Health expressed their gratitude to Jordan's leadership and the hospital staff for their generosity, noting that the blood donations reflect the deep bond between Jordanians and Palestinians.

They also commended the medical assistance provided by the Jordanian hospital, highlighting its critical role in alleviating pressure on Gaza's hospitals and saving lives.

Since commencing operations on July 23, the Jordanian Field Hospital in northern Gaza has provided medical and therapeutic services to approximately 20,517 patients.

The hospital has provided medical and therapeutic services to 3,514,613 patients since its inception in 2009.

Jordan runs two military field hospitals in Gaza, one in the Strip's north, which was established in 2009 following the Hamas-Israel war in 2008.

The second was established in Khan Younis in the south in November 2023 at the peak of the Israeli aggression on the coastal enclave that erupted on October 7, 2023.

Besides the field hospitals in Gaza, JAF established the Jordanian field hospital in Nablus in late November 2023.

The Kingdom has also established two health centres in Ramallah and Jenin, serving tens of thousands of patients in the West Bank.