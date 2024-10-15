Chervon North America Names Frank Carroll As New CEO

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) NAPERVILLE, Ill., Oct. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Chervon North America has appointed Frank Carroll, previously Vice President of Business Development, as the new CEO of

Chervon North America, effective January 1, 2025. Carroll succeeds Mike Clancy, who remains on the board of directors of Chervon Holdings Ltd and will lead other strategic initiatives in the group.

Carroll brings a wealth of experience and a proven track record of leadership in the industry. In his 35-year experience at Emerson, Bosch and ACE Hardware he has led sales, marketing, product development and other functions before taking over general management responsibilities. Most recently before joining Chervon, Frank served as President and CEO of Broan-NuTone, successfully transforming the organization and significantly improving sales growth, profitability, operational efficiencies, innovation, category expansion and employee engagement.

"North America is our most important market worldwide," said Peter L.Q. Pan, President and Chairman of Chervon Holdings. "Frank's appointment to this role provides stability and continuity, which are critical to our long-term strategic and operational success. Since joining Chervon in 2023 as Vice President of Business Development, Frank has demonstrated exceptional strategic vision and operational expertise, driving the growth of Flex Power Tools in North America. His deep understanding of our market and commitment to excellence make him the ideal leader to guide Chervon NA into the future."

Chervon also expresses its thanks to Mike Clancy, who has served as CEO of Chervon NA since 2018. Clancy has led the company through a period of significant growth with his vision and commitment to customers. He has always led by example, building a strong management team and a solid foundation for Chervon's continuous growth in the future. Clancy will continue to serve on the board of directors and oversee other key group initiatives and responsibilities.

"Mike has led our North American organization with grit and excellence," said Pan, "His tireless contributions have built a great foundation for continuous success. I look forward to working with Mike as a key board member going forward."

Meanwhile, Joe Turoff, Chief Marketing Officer, will be leaving Chervon for a new opportunity. Turoff has been with Chervon for over 20 years, contributing significantly to Chervon's development and the building of the EGO and FLEX brands in North America.

"I would like to thank Joe for his steadfast commitment and unmatched passion over the past decades," said Pan. "He will always remain a part of the Chervon family, and I wish him all the best for his next challenge."

Chervon Holdings Ltd

Chervon Holdings Ltd. is a global solution provider specializing in product research, development, manufacturing, testing, sales, and after-sales service of power tools, outdoor power equipment, and related industries. The company is committed to usercentric innovations, developing smart manufacturing, and building a comprehensive sales and distribution network to provide global users with excellent products under popular brands. Chervon has established broad and deep cooperation with many of the world's leading home centers, department chain stores, distributors, and power tool manufacturers, and its products are sold in more than 100 countries around the world.

Chervon NA

Chervon North America is a subsidiary of Chervon, a global leader in power tools and outdoor power equipment. The company is headquartered in Naperville, Illinois, and is known for its innovation and commitment to providing superior products to users worldwide. Chervon NA operates a complete value chain that includes R&D, sourcing, manufacturing, testing, marketing, sales, distribution, and after-sales service.

