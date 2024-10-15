Pakistan Welcomes State Dignitaries To SCO Meeting

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) ISLAMABAD, Oct 15 (KUNA) -- Prime of Pakistan, Shehbaz Sharif on Tuesday welcomed world dignitaries to the dinner for the Shanghai Cooperation Organization's (SCO) first day.

The SCO comprises China, India, Russia, Pakistan, Iran, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Uzbekistan and Belarus with 16 more countries affiliated as observers or dialogue partners. Chinese Premier, Li Qiang was the first to arrive in Pakistan on Monday on a four day visit.

Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan Zhaparov Akylbek, Belarus Prime Minister Roman Golovchenko, Prime Minister Tajikistan Qohir Rasulzoda, Prime Minister of Kazakhstan Olzhas Bektenov, Mongolian Prime Minister Oyun-Erdene Luvsannamsarai and Turkmenistan's Deputy Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers Rashid Meredov, Indian Minister for External Affairs Subrahmanyam Jaishankar arrived in Islamabad to attend the summit.

PM Sharif held talks with Prime Minister of Belarus, Roman Golovchenko on the sidelines of SCO Council of Heads of Government (CHG) here in Islamabad.

He congratulated Belarus on becoming SCO's full member and reiterated Pakistan's commitment to working closely with Belarus in fostering the "Shanghai Spirit".

PM Golovchenko warmly congratulated Pakistan on successful conduct of the SCO CHG Meeting and its positive outcomes.

He thanked Pakistan for the warm welcome and hospitality extended to him and his delegation. Prime Minister Roman Golovchenko assured that Belarus would closely collaborate with Pakistan, in its capacity as SCO CHG Chair, to promote the organization's purposes, principles and priorities.

He expressed satisfaction over the positive direction of bilateral relationship between the two countries and reciprocated Pakistan's desire to further strengthen mutually beneficial cooperation across all spheres of shared interest through joint efforts.

Moreover, PM Sharif met his Tajik counterpart, Qohir Rasulzoda on the sidelines of the SCO meeting and held a bilateral meeting.

While deeply appreciating Tajikistan's active and constructive participation in the SCO CHG Meeting, PM Sharif stressed that as brotherly countries and regional partners, Tajikistan and Pakistan share enduring bonds of friendship and cooperation.

Prime Minister Rasulzoda conveyed warm felicitations on organizing the SCO CHG Meeting by Pakistan, in its capacity as the SCO Chair.

He concurred that there was great potential to further strengthen cooperation between the two countries, underscoring that Tajikistan remained fully committed to work with Pakistan. (end)

