Michael Grace Gifts Brings Elegance And Personalization To Wholesale Market

- Jacqueline TorrSAINT PETERSBURG, FL, UNITED STATES, October 15, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Just in time for the holiday season, Michael Grace Gifts is thrilled to announce the launch of its new wholesale platform, offering curated and Personalized Wholesale Gifts to retailers nationwide. Known for creating elegant, customizable products that celebrate life's most meaningful moments, Michael Grace Gifts is expanding its reach to make its unique, high-quality gifts available to businesses looking to offer something truly special to their customers.Founded by Jacqueline Torr, Michael Grace Gifts began as a labor of love, inspired by Jacqueline's passion for meaningful gift-giving and her desire to create beautiful, one-of-a-kind products that reflect the individuality and personality of each recipient. The company offers a wide range of curated gift sets and items that are designed to bring joy and connection to every occasion, from birthdays to anniversaries and everything in between. Most items offer customization if desired.“At Michael Grace Gifts, we believe that the best gifts are those that tell a story,” says founder Jacqueline Torr.“Our products are thoughtfully designed to be both visually stunning and deeply personal, helping people create lasting memories and celebrate the special moments that define our lives.”Michael Grace Gifts operates out of its Sarasota warehouse, where each item is assembled or personalized with care by a dedicated team. With the new wholesale site, retailers can now access the company's popular products with ease, offering their customers high-quality gifts, both shelf ready or personalized, that stand out from the crowd.To celebrate the launch of the wholesale platform, Michael Grace Gifts is offering new wholesale customers 10% off their first order plus free shipping on orders over $500. The minimum order value is just $100, making it easy for businesses of all sizes to start carrying these distinctive products.With over 1 Million products personalized, Michael Grace Gifts owners have built a loyal customer base through its commitment to quality, value, and customer service. The company's attention to detail and dedication to delivering exceptional products have earned it a reputation for excellence in the gift industry.As the holiday season approaches, Michael Grace Gifts is gearing up for its busiest time of year, with personalized holiday gifts that make every occasion memorable. Retailers interested in offering these custom products to their customers are invited to explore the new wholesale platform and discover the perfect gift for any occasion.For more information on Michael Grace Gifts and to explore the wholesale offerings, visit .About Michael Grace Gifts:Michael Grace Gifts specializes in creating personalized, curated custom gift sets that celebrate life's most cherished moments. From its beginnings as a small, family-run business in sunny Florida, Michael Grace Gifts has grown into a trusted brand that offers high-quality products designed to bring joy, beauty, and connection to every occasion.

