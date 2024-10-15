Celebrate Diwali With The Many Flavors Of Tradition

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) MISSION, Kan., Oct. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- (Family Features) Diwali, the Festival of Lights, is a celebration of togetherness, prosperity and the rich, authentic flavors of Indian cuisine. It's a time when families and friends gather, sharing meals that bring warmth and joy to the holiday. The vibrant colors, spices and aromas of these dishes are more than just food – they represent the heart of tradition.

Jodhpuri Kabuli

Continue Reading

With Royal Chef's Secret Basmati Rice, you can recreate these timeless flavors right at home. A perfect dish for the occasion is Jodhpuri Kabuli, a Rajasthani favorite that layers fragrant basmati rice with vegetables in a tangy yogurt gravy, saffron milk and spices. It's a celebration of flavors, perfect for bringing loved ones together during this festive season.

To explore more recipes that honor the many flavors of Diwali and beyond, visit AuthenticRoyal .

Jodhpuri Kabuli

Prep time: 30 minutes

Cook time: 30 minutes on stovetop

Servings: 8

Rice:

2



cups Royal Chef's Secret Basmati Rice , soaked 20 minutes

6



cups water

2



bay leaves

1



cinnamon stick (1 inch)

2



green cardamoms

1



black cardamom

3



cloves

1



inch mace (javitri)

1



star anise

1



teaspoon salt

Vegetable Filling:

2



tablespoons ghee

1



tablespoon oil

1



bay leaf

1



teaspoon shah jeera (cumin seeds)

1



cup onions, finely chopped

1 1/2

inches ginger

6



cloves garlic

2



green chilies with water

8



almonds, soaked in water

2



medium tomatoes, pureed

2



teaspoons red chili powder

1/2



teaspoon turmeric powder

2



teaspoons coriander powder

1 1/2

teaspoons kasoori methi

1 1/2

cups yogurt, beaten

1 1/2

teaspoons sugar

1 1/2

teaspoons garam masala

1 1/2

teaspoons salt

1/2



cup paneer, cubed

1



cup mixed vegetables (carrots and green beans), chopped and boiled al dente

1/2



cup cauliflower, boiled and air-fried or fried

8



small potatoes, parboiled, cut in circles and fried

1/4



cup milk, plus additional, if necessary

Saffron Milk:

1/4



cup milk, warm

1 1/2

teaspoons ghee

10



strands saffron

Layering:

3



tablespoons beetroot, boiled and grated

4



slices bread, cubed, baked or fried

10



mint leaves, torn

2



tablespoons cilantro, finely chopped

1 1/2

cups pomegranate seeds

1/4



cup cherry tomatoes, halved

Garnish:



mixed nuts, finely chopped

edible gold foil

ghee

To make rice: Boil soaked rice in water with bay leaves, cinnamon sticks, cardamoms, cloves, mace and star anise in spice bag. Add salt. Cook until rice is done. Drain water and remove spice bag.

To make vegetable filling: In pan over medium heat, add ghee, oil, bay leaves and shah jeera. Once cumin starts crackling, add onions and cook until translucent.

Grind ginger, garlic and green chilies to make paste. Grind soaked almonds to make separate paste. Lower flame and add ginger, green chili and garlic paste. After 1 minute, add almond paste, tomato puree, red chili powder, turmeric powder, coriander powder and kasoori methi; cook 5-7 minutes until oil separates. If spices are too dry, add 2 tablespoons water.

Add yogurt and cook 5-7 minutes while stirring continuously until boiling. Cover and cook 7-8 minutes until oil separates.

Add sugar, garam masala, salt, paneer, mixed vegetables, fried cauliflower, fried potatoes and milk. Mix well and cook 4-5 minutes until melded together. Turn off heat.

To make saffron milk: Mix warm milk with ghee and saffron. Set aside.

To assemble: Divide rice into four parts. For each part, mix in boiled and grated beetroot gently for pink rice.

First layer: In glass bowl or serving dish, add layer of white rice. Sprinkle with 2-3 teaspoons saffron milk.

Second layer: Spread half the vegetables on top, pressing gently to settle. Place layer of fried bread then sprinkle with half of mint, cilantro, pomegranate and tomatoes. Sprinkle with 2-3 teaspoons saffron milk.

Third layer: Add pink beetroot rice. Press all sides gently to lay flat.

Fourth layer: Repeat second layer without saffron milk.

Fifth layer: Top with remaining plain rice and beetroot rice. Sprinkle with remaining saffron milk and garnish with remaining mint, cilantro, tomatoes and pomegranate seeds.

Cover serving dish with aluminum foil and press tightly. Place on heavy-bottomed pan and cook on stovetop 15-20 minutes over medium-low heat.

Garnish with mixed nuts, gold foil and ghee, and enjoy.

Michael French

[email protected]

1-888-824-3337

href="" rel="nofollow" familyfeature

About Family Features Editorial Syndicate

A leading source for high-quality food, lifestyle and home and garden content, Family Features provides readers with topically and seasonally relevant tips, takeaways, information, recipes, videos, infographics and more. Find additional articles and information at Culinary and eLivingToday .

SOURCE Family Features Editorial Syndicate

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED