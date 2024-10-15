(MENAFN- PR Newswire) The Bellevue Collection goes on its 19th year of donating 100% of the ticket price to local nonprofits

BELLEVUE, Wash., Oct. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --

The Bellevue Collection's highly anticipated Fashion Week celebrated its 19th year on Oct. 4-5, raising $56,000 for KidsQuest Children's Museum and $40,000 for WWIN. The charitable runway shows featured the newest fall trends from The Bellevue Collection's fashion retailers, inspiring guests with fall styles while supporting local nonprofits.

Fashion Week at The Bellevue Collection Raises $96,000 for Local Nonprofits Advancing Education

"Over the past 19 years, by donating 100% of the ticket sales, we have raised $1.4 million for local nonprofits, thanks to the Kemper Freeman family and our generous guests," said Jennifer Leavitt, vice president of marketing for The Bellevue Collection. "Fashion Week brings the high-energy runway show experience and inspires guest to explore their personal style while making a direct impact to our community and raising awareness for local nonprofits."

The Trend Takeover Runway Show supported beneficiary WWIN , which offers scholarships, career coaching, networking communities and programs to support Washington women who are facing barriers to succeed in college and careers. Over the past year, WWIN supported 150 scholars and 99 percent of scholars graduated or continued with school.

The Collective Runway Show raised money for KidsQuest Children's Museum , a hands-on, interactive children's museum encouraging learning through play with an emphasis on STEAM. With a variety of discounts and scholarships, KidsQuest Children's Museum aims to push through the limits of accessibility to those that need it. Last year, the KidsQuest Children's Museum served 220,506 children and families and awarded 613 scholarships.

To see all the fashions and accessories from the shows and where to find them at The Bellevue Collection, check out Shop the Show at fashionweekbellevue .

Tickets for next year's show will go on sale summer 2025 for those who want to secure a spot.

About The Bellevue Collection/Kemper Development Company

Located in the heart of Bellevue, Wash., The Bellevue Collection comprises three developments owned by family-operated Kemper Development Company and affiliates. The first is Bellevue Square, a super-regional upscale shopping center, which is joined by Bellevue Place, a mixed-use property featuring Hyatt Regency Bellevue and small boutiques. The third development Lincoln Square is anchored by Cinemark & Cinemark Reserve Lincoln Square, The Westin Bellevue, W Bellevue, restaurants and home furnishing stores, along with premier office space and luxury high-rise residences. Combined, The Bellevue Collection features more than 200 shops, The Dining District with over 50 restaurants and entertainment venues, 1,100 luxury hotel rooms and 12,500 free retail parking spaces all in one place-making it the region's largest shopping, dining, nightlife and entertainment destination. For more information, visit bellevuecollection

or follow on Facebook, Instagram or X.

