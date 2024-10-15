Major Terrorist Plot Foiled In Bannu: Five Militants Killed, Large Cache Of Weapons Seized

(MENAFN- Tribal News Network) Bannu: A major attack on the Iqbal Marwat Shaheed Lines in Bannu was thwarted by the Counter Department (CTD) on Thursday. In a successful operation, five terrorists were killed, and a significant quantity of arms and explosives was seized.

According to sources, the terrorists were heavily armed, with four AK-47 rifles, over 20 hand grenades, an M16 rifle, and several vests recovered from their possession. The terrorists had planned a large-scale attack, but the timely action of the brave police officers prevented the destruction they intended to cause.

The encounter between the police and the militants lasted for approximately five hours, during which heavy gunfire and explosions were exchanged. Eventually, the police forces eliminated all the terrorists and secured the seized weapons.

SP CTD confirmed that legal formalities are being completed, and a formal FIR will be registered soon.

The terrorists launched an attack on the Iqbal Marwat Shaheed Police Lines the previous day, resulting in the martyrdom of three police officers and the death of three terrorists.