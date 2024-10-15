Major Terrorist Plot Foiled In Bannu: Five Militants Killed, Large Cache Of Weapons Seized
Date
10/15/2024 10:04:14 AM
(MENAFN- Tribal News Network)
Bannu: A major terrorist attack on the Iqbal Marwat Shaheed Police Lines in Bannu was thwarted by the Counter terrorism Department (CTD) on Thursday. In a successful operation, five terrorists were killed, and a significant quantity of arms and explosives was seized.
According to sources, the terrorists were heavily armed, with four AK-47 rifles, over 20 hand grenades, an M16 rifle, and several suicide vests recovered from their possession. The terrorists had planned a large-scale attack, but the timely action of the brave police officers prevented the destruction they intended to cause.
The encounter between the police and the militants lasted for approximately five hours, during which heavy gunfire and explosions were exchanged. Eventually, the police forces eliminated all the terrorists and secured the seized weapons.
Also Read: Rapid Population Growth in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Strains Resources: Experts Call for Family Planning
SP CTD confirmed that legal formalities are being completed, and a formal FIR will be registered soon.
The terrorists launched an attack on the Iqbal Marwat Shaheed Police Lines the previous day, resulting in the martyrdom of three police officers and the death of three terrorists.
MENAFN15102024000189011041ID1108780783
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.