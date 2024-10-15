List Of Free Open-Air Cinema Lined Up For This Weekend

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The Doha Institute is scheduled to screen three animated movies as part of its Cinemas Under the Stars screening this weekend at Museum of Islamic Art Park.

The movies, Song of The Sea, Chicken Run and Spirited Away will be screened at 7pm starting starting Thursday, Friday and Saturday - one movie each night.

DFI added that these open-air screenings are for free and spots will be offered on first-come, first serve basis with no reservations available.

The movies and the screening details are as follows:

Song of The Sea (2014) - Thursday, October 17 at 7pm.

The story of a 10-year-old Irish boy named Ben who discovers that his mute sister Saoirse is a selkie, who has to free faerie creatures from the Celtic goddess Macha.

Chicken Run (2020) - Friday, October 18 at 7pm.

A group of British anthropomorphic chickens see an American rooster as their only hope to escape the farm when their owners want to turn them into chicken pies.

Spirited Away (2001) - Saturday, October 19 at 7pm.

Directed by Hayao Miyazaki, the Japanese animated movie is about 10-year-old girl Chihiro as she wanders into the world of kami (spirits of Japanese Shinto folklore).