DPIIT Extends Timeline For Cookware And Utensils QCO, Eases Rules To Help Businesses

New Delhi: The Department for of and Internal Trade (DPIIT) has on Tuesday announced key relaxations and an extension of the implementation timeline for the Quality Control Order (QCO) covering cookware, utensils, and cans for foods and beverages.



The QCO, first notified as the Cookware and Utensils (Quality Control) Order, 2023, was expanded in March 2024 to include cans for food and beverages.

Initially slated to take effect from 1 September 2024, the order will now be implemented from 1 April 2025 for large and medium-scale manufacturers, with additional time given to smaller enterprises.

Small enterprises will be required to comply by 1 July 2025, while micro-enterprises have until 1 October 2025, a government notification said.

Following consultations

DPIIT's decision to extend the timeline follows consultations with industry associations to address challenges posed by the QCO's implementation.

A QCO is a regulatory framework issued by the government to ensure that specific products meet established quality and safety standards.

It mandates compliance with Indian standards for manufacturing, production, and imports, aiming to protect consumers and promote high-quality domestic goods in line with international norms.

The department also introduced specific relaxations designed to support smaller players, particularly very small micro-enterprises registered under the Udyam portal, it said.

“These micro-enterprises, with investments in plant and machinery not exceeding ₹25 lakh and turnovers under ₹2 crore, have been granted exemption from the QCO, allowing them to operate without the added compliance burden,” it said.

This relief aligns with the government's broader agenda of nurturing small businesses, which play a critical role in local employment generation and economic resilience.

It also helps balance the push for higher quality standards with the practicalities faced by smaller manufacturers.

Six-month relaxation

In response to industry concerns, DPIIT has also allowed a six-month relaxation period for manufacturers to clear legacy stock, it said.

This provision gives businesses additional time to adjust their inventory while ensuring they meet the new quality standards moving forward.

Another important provision is an exemption for research and development (R&D).“Manufacturers involved in R&D will be allowed to import or produce up to 200 units of cookware, utensils, and cans without adhering to the QCO regulations,” the notification said.

This measure is expected to foster innovation in product development, positioning India as a leader in high-quality manufacturing.

Additionally, DPIIT has introduced specific exemptions for the import of cans containing powders, semi-solids, liquids, or gases, further easing the regulatory burden for companies relying on imports.

These measures are part of a wider initiative to reinforce India's quality control ecosystem, as the country aspires to become a global manufacturing hub.

Quality control orders have played a significant role in the success of the Make in India campaign, and the cookware, utensils, and cans QCO, 2024, is seen as a crucial component in this strategy.

The DPIIT has issued over 81 QCOs covering more than 330 products, ranging from cement and LPG gas stoves to air conditioners and refrigerators.

“These QCOs ensure product quality in line with international standards, promoting consumer safety and boosting confidence in domestically produced goods,” it said.

The cookware, utensils, and cans QCO continues this trend, establishing rigorous standards that will enhance India's reputation for durable, high-performance products.