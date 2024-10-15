Gamestop Announces Collaboration With PSA

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) GRAPEVINE, Texas, Oct. 15, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GameStop Corp. (NYSE: GME) (“GameStop” or the“Company”) today announced it has entered into a collaboration with Collectors, through its Professional Sports Authenticator division (“PSA”). PSA offers the world's largest and most trusted trading card and autograph authentication and grading services. As part of this collaboration, GameStop will become an authorized PSA dealer, and PSA will provide authentication and grading services for trading cards through select GameStop stores across the United States. Please visit for a store locator and summary of the GameStop/PSA submission process, and visit PSAcard.com to learn more about PSA's authentication and grading services.



