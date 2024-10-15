Pro-Palestine Jewish protestors take over Wall Street

(MENAFN) In a significant demonstration against U.S. military aid to Israel, hundreds of pro-Palestinian Jewish activists gathered on Wall Street in New York City on Monday. The aimed to highlight what they describe as Israel’s "genocide" in Gaza, resulting in numerous as tensions rose during the event.



Organized by Jewish Voices for Peace, the protest attracted around 500 participants, who donned red shirts and carried banners with slogans such as “Jews say stop arming Israel” and “Gaza bombed, Wall Street Booms.” One poignant message read, “Fund FEMA not genocide,” referencing the Emergency Management Agency's ongoing efforts to manage the fallout from two recent hurricanes in the southeastern United States.



The New York Police Department reported that 206 individuals were arrested after protesters breached a security fence surrounding the New York Stock Exchange. Social media footage captured the activists staging a sit-down protest, with law enforcement officers removing some participants without significant resistance or conflict.



In a statement shared on social media platform X, the organizing group emphasized their perspective on U.S. military support: “The US is not arming Israel to protect Jews. The US is arming Israel for its own profit and control of the region… [President Joe] Biden wants us to believe that his $18 billion slush fund this year for the Israeli government is for ‘Jewish safety.’ As Jews, we reject this myth with every fiber of our beings. We refuse to let our traditions, histories, and identities be used to massacre Palestinians.”



The protest coincided with the U.S. government’s announcement of new missile defense assets and troop deployments to Israel, framed as a response to "Iran’s unprecedented attacks against Israel." This move has intensified the ongoing debate around U.S. involvement in the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, with activists calling for a reevaluation of American foreign policy and military support.



As the situation in Gaza continues to evolve, this demonstration underscores the complexities within the Jewish community regarding support for Israel and the humanitarian implications of ongoing military actions. The activists’ rally on Wall Street not only signifies a stance against U.S. foreign policy but also reflects a broader call for accountability and compassion in the face of escalating violence in the region.

