Biophotas Inc. Introduces The New ELITE Series 2

TUSTIN, Calif., Oct. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- BioPhotas Inc., makers of Celluma Light Therapy devices, have introduced the Celluma ELITE S2. Designed with medical professionals and high-end luxury spa practitioners in mind, the ELITE S2 is the most comprehensive and versatile professional-grade light therapy device to hit the market. For example, it is the first Celluma device to feature 5 separate FDA-cleared modes addressing aging skin, body contouring, hair growth, acne, and pain.

The Celluma ELITE S2 is the only 5-mode light therapy device FDA-cleared for body contouring, aging skin, hair restoration, acne and pain.

The ELITE S2 features a modular design, powering up to three LED panels, offering three times the coverage during a single treatment.

The ELITE S2 features a modular design, powering up to three LED panels, offering three times the coverage during a single treatment. It also includes interchangeable large and small accessory panels for location-specific body applications. It incorporates the new Series 2 electronics platform that provides a countdown timer, pause treatment function, and controlled therapeutic heat distribution across the LED panel array.

Optimized for medical practices and multi-patient care facilities, with an articulating arm and rolling base, the ELITE S2 gives practitioners more treatment options to naturally and effectively reverse aging skin, treat acne flare ups, sculpt the body, provide hair restoration services, and relieve muscle and joint pain, all in a single one-of-a-kind device.

"With the Celluma Elite S2 you can target multiple concerns, with precision and ease," noted Curtis Cluff, Biophotas CEO. "Whether for aesthetic enhancement, medical treatments, or to aid post procedure recovery, this device delivers the superior results you've come to trust from Celluma with the kind of single device versatility that professionals have expressed a desire to have."

The Elite S2 can be purchased as a 3-panel system, or as a single panel system with expansion ports to add additional panels later. Pricing for the various configurations ranges from a list price of $3,995 for a base model (single panel mounted on an articulating arm) to $5,995 for the 3-panel system.

For more information about all our FDA-cleared light therapy devices, visit , or call (714) 978-0080 for information on becoming a Celluma professional services provider.

About BioPhotas, Inc.

In providing unique devices founded on NASA-developed technology and backed by clinical studies, BioPhotas, manufacturer of the Celluma SERIES of award-winning light therapy devices, is bringing to market safe, effective, and affordable devices that unlock the clinical power of low-level light therapy. BioPhotas develops and markets devices for healthcare providers and consumers that conveniently treat a variety of skin, muscle, and joint conditions. For more information about Celluma, visit .

