(MENAFN) A recent by the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) on a school functioning as a refugee camp in central Gaza has resulted in the deaths of at least 22 civilians, including 15 children, according to multiple reports citing local emergency services. The attack occurred on Sunday evening at the Nuseirat camp, which had been sheltering hundreds of displaced individuals.



Emergency services reported that approximately 80 others were in the strike, with the BBC noting that the situation remains dire as local health facilities struggle to cope with the influx of casualties. The school targeted was reportedly scheduled to be used for administering polio vaccinations starting Monday, as stated by the UN Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees (UNRWA).



In response to the civilian casualties, the IDF has stated it is investigating the reports but has not commented on the specific target of the shelling or the rationale behind the strike. This incident has heightened concerns about the impact of military operations on non-combatants in the region.



In a separate incident, the Israeli military also carried out a strike on the al-Aqsa hospital in central Gaza, resulting in four additional fatalities and numerous injuries. The IDF claimed that this strike targeted a "command-and-control center" belonging to terrorist organizations in what they described as a "precise strike."



UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres condemned the actions of the IDF, particularly the high number of civilian casualties amidst the escalating violence in Gaza. His spokesperson, Stephane Dujarric, urged all parties involved in the conflict to adhere to international humanitarian law, emphasizing the necessity to respect and protect civilians at all times.



Tensions have escalated recently, with West Jerusalem declaring the UN Secretary-General persona non grata, accusing him of not sufficiently condemning Iran following a missile attack against Israel. The ongoing violence and its repercussions on civilian populations continue to raise alarms internationally, as calls for de-escalation and adherence to humanitarian principles grow louder.

