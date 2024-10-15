Beamr And Bridge Digital Inc. To Deliver “Forever Video” To Broadcasters And Video Streamers

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Bridge Digital Inc. to Distribute Beamr's GPU-Based, High-Performance and Future-Proofed Service to News, Sports, and Entertainment Broadcasters and Streamers, along with Other Companies With Large Video Repositories

Herzliya, Israel, Oct. 15, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Beamr Imaging Ltd. (NASDAQ: BMR), a leader in video optimization and modernization and solutions, today announced a collaboration with Bridge Digital Inc., a proven video integrator.



Beamr's patented, GPU-based and award-winning technology - available through scalable cloud services - significantly reduces video files sizes and live streams by up to 50%, while maintaining the same quality as the original.

Combined with Bridge Digital Inc.'s extensive expertise, Beamr and Bridge Digital Inc. will offer a specialized service for companies and organizations with large-scale video repositories, including news, sports, entertainment and user-generated content for delivery and distribution. Beamr and Bridge Digital Inc. will enable companies that rely on video for their daily operations or manage vast video libraries to achieve“Forever Video” - future-proofing their content to ensure long-term compatibility through efficient, automatic, and scalable processes, all while significantly reducing costs.

Beamr's high-efficiency, high-quality video service also enables upgrades to AV1 format (AOMedia Video 1) - ensuring long-term compatibility of the videos.

“The collaboration with Bridge Digital Inc. leveraging their extensive expertise in media storage and video management, provides Beamr customers with a streamlined approach to fully benefit from our video pipelines”, said Beamr CEO, Sharon Carmel. He added:“In the expanding video world, companies face rising costs and complexity. Beamr GPU-based services process videos 10X faster at 1/10 the cost of software-based workflows, providing critical value to the broadcasting, streaming, IoT, and edge computing industries.”

“Beamr adds significant value to the process we coined 'Forever Video'”, said Bridge Digital Inc. CEO, Richie Murray. He elaborated that“Video modernization to AV1 or HEVC (High-Efficiency Video Codec) formats provides remarkable value to companies with large video repositories, ensuring they can be played in the decades to come, secured with high-quality, or transferred to new storage systems if needed”.

Beamr Cloud optimization and modernization service is easily accessible to AWS (Amazon Web Services) and OCI (Oracle Cloud Infrastructure) customers, offering automatic, scalable and cost-efficient video pipelines that are AI ready.

Bridge Digital Inc. is a US-based integrator of video technologies, specializing in improving video workflows. Over more than two decades, they have served dozens of video creators and owners in managing, monetizing, distributing and archiving video repositories effectively and efficiently.

About Beamr

Beamr (Nasdaq: BMR) is a world leader in content-adaptive video optimization and modernization. The company serves top media companies like Netflix and Paramount. Beamr's inventive perceptual optimization technology (CABR) is backed by 53 patents and won the Emmy® award for Technology and Engineering. The innovative technology reduces video file size by up to 50% while guaranteeing quality.

Beamr Cloud is a high-performance, GPU-based video optimization and modernization service designed for businesses and video professionals across diverse industries. It is conveniently available to Amazon Web Services (AWS) and Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI) customers. Beamr Cloud enables video modernization to advanced formats such as AV1 and HEVC, and is ready for video AI workflows. For more details, please visit

Forward-Looking Statements

