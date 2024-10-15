Brazil’S Rental Market Outpaces Inflation: 10.90% Rise In 2024 Alone

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) The rental has experienced a significant uptick over the past year. Rental prices have risen by 13.75% in the last 12 months, outpacing inflation indices.



This trend has affected cities across Brazil, with some areas seeing more dramatic increases than others. September saw a slight slowdown in rental price growth.



The FipeZap Index, which monitors 36 cities, recorded a 0.65% increase in September. This marks a deceleration from August's 0.88% growth, July's 1.12%, and June's 1.43%.



Despite this slowdown, rental prices continue to climb faster than inflation. The IPCA and IGP-M, two key inflation indicators, rose by 4.42% and 4.53%, respectively. In contrast, rental prices have surged by 10.90% in 2024 alone.



Barueri, a city in the São Paulo metropolitan area, maintains its position as the most expensive rental market. The average rent in Barueri stands at R$ 61.42 per square meter (approximately $10.97 at the current exchange rate).







Several capital cities have seen particularly steep increases over the past 12 months. Campo Grande leads the pack with a 34.31% rise, followed by Salvador at 27.04%.



Porto Alegre, Aracaju, and Curitiba round out the top five with increases of 25.33%, 21.23%, and 17.94%, respectively. The trend continues in 2024, with Campo Grande again topping the list.



Rental prices in the city have surged by 32.19% this year alone. Salvador and Porto Alegre follow closely behind with increases of 23.22% and 21.94%. These figures paint a picture of a rapidly evolving rental market.



As prices continue to climb, renters across Brazil face increasing financial pressure. The situation calls for careful consideration of housing policies and their impact on affordability.

