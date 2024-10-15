Anant Ambani And Radhika Merchant's Pre-Wedding Bash Releases On OTT Bollywood A-Listers Seen Celebrating

(MENAFN- Live Mint) The pre-wedding celebrations of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant are now streaming Of Gods, Jamnagar features Mukesh Ambani's younger son, surrounded by the Who's Who of the world as integral parts of the celebration.

The bash, which saw A-listers actively participate, occurred in 2024 in Jamnagar, Gujarat. The wedding festivities, which lasted for months, ended in July. Now, the documentary offers a glimpse into the memorable events.

The documentary is currently available to stream on JioCinema. In the trailer, Nita Ambani expresses that Jamnagar holds a special significance for the Ambani family. She shares her two main wishes for her youngest son Anant's wedding: to celebrate their roots and to pay tribute to Indian arts and culture.

"Enter the abode of gods, soak in the spirit of divinity, let the Vedic chants possess your soul. It is here in the Valley of Gods that Anant and Radhika's Love is etched in eternal memory. Mortals and divine dancing in ecstasy to mesmerising music. Colours to paint your mood. Best of Indian culture for the best in the world," says the documentary synopsis on JioCinema.

Celebrities from across India and the world were invited to the celebrations. Famous Bollywood couples, including Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra, Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh, Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt, and Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal, can be seen performing aarti with the Ambani family in the documentary. Rani Mukerji, Anil Kapoor and Karisma Kapoor also participate in the aarti rituals.

Other stars such as Aamir Khan, Salman Khan, Akshay Kumar and Sanjay Dutt are seeing smiling, laughing and hugging each other. International celebrities like Bill Gates, Mark Zuckerberg and Ivanka Trump are seen in Indian outfits.

Mukesh Ambani gets emotional as his son performs to a Bollywood song with Radhika.

Well-known figures like Amitabh Bachchan, Rajinikanth, and Sachin Tendulkar made appearances. The film also highlights a candid moment featuring Aishwarya Rai with her daughter Aaradhya Bachchan alongside Abhishek Bachchan.