Azerbaijani President refutes Armenia's suggestion to ink peace deal

(MENAFN) Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev rejected Armenia's proposal to sign a peace deal based solely on previously agreed-upon principles, describing it as "unrealistic." During a ceremony in Baku for the new Belgian ambassador, Aliyev stated that Armenia's suggestion to formalize a deal without consensus on all provisions is unprecedented. He emphasized that one of the key agreements made during the of the Karabakh region was that "nothing could be agreed upon without all issues being agreed upon," a stance previously supported by the OSCE Minsk Group co-chairs.



Aliyev noted that while Armenia has shown a willingness to pursue peace through its proposals, it understands that these proposals are unlikely to gain acceptance. He stressed that despite these challenges, negotiations between the two nations have been ongoing for two years, requiring patience, realism, and a commitment to peace in the South Caucasus region.



Tensions between Baku and Yerevan have persisted since 1991, when Armenian forces occupied Karabakh, which is internationally recognized as part of Azerbaijan, along with seven surrounding regions. Most of this territory was reclaimed by Azerbaijan during a 44-day conflict in the fall of 2020, culminating in a Russian-brokered peace agreement that aimed to normalize relations and demarcate the border.



In September 2023, Azerbaijan asserted full sovereignty over Karabakh following an anti-terrorist operation that led to the surrender of separatist forces in the region.

