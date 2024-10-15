Over 500 Children Explore Careers With 'Little Employee' Initiative

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: As the fourth edition of the 'Little Employee' initiative continues, Qatar Career Development Center (QCDC), founded by Qatar Foundation (QF), celebrates the program's midway achievements, marked by the participation of over 500 children alongside several leading entities in Qatar.

Launched in May and running through December 2024, the initiative offers children aged 7-15 the opportunity to explore their parents' workplaces, gaining real-world, firsthand insights into diverse careers.

The list of key participating organizations in the fourth edition of the initiative so far includes several ministries and entities from both the public and private sectors, such as the Ministry of Education and Higher Education, the Ministry of Defense, the Ministry of Interior, the Ministry of Environment and Climate Change, the Ministry of Commerce and Industry, Qatar Foundation, the General Tax Authority, the General Retirement and Social Insurance Authority, Qatar News Agency, Qatar Airways, QatarEnergy LNG, Qatar Museums, Doha and Al Rayyan Municipalities, Hamad General Hospital, Wifaq Family Counseling Center, and START Trading and Services. These organisations demonstrate strong involvement from across various sectors, both public and private.

Reflecting on the initiative's success, Saad Abdullah Al Kharji, Acting Director of QCDC, said:“We are proud of the progress achieved by the 'Little Employee' initiative so far. We see the upcoming phase as a valuable opportunity to strengthen and expand our strategic partnerships with key institutions across a range of sectors at the national level.”

“We encourage companies and families to invest in this next stage, empowering children to gain practical experiences that will enrich their understanding of the world of work. This will ultimately contribute to developing a generation that is informed, prepared, and equipped for future challenges and career paths,” Al Kharji added.

With schools nationwide preparing for the October mid-term break, QCDC invites more companies, parents, and students to participate in the initiative. The break provides an ideal opportunity for families and organizations to engage in the 'Little Employee' initiative, as children are free from school obligations and often seek new ways to spend their time.

This makes it convenient to offer their children an educational and entertaining behind-the-scenes experience at their parents' workplaces while helping instill early-age career awareness and culture.