Gamification Can Revolutionise Traditional Learning Method: Shri Sukanta Majumdar, Union Minister of State for Education at IGC 2024

(MENAFN- Adfactors PR) Bengaluru, October 14, 2024: “Gamification can actually revolutionise traditional learning method by making education much more attractive for the students, making complex subjects more accessible and engaging for students and encouraging critical thinking, problem solving and creativity fostering literacy from an early age preparing students for a tech-driven future,” said Shri Sukanta Majumdar, Union Minister of State for Education, in a recorded message at the second edition of the Indian Gaming Convention (IGC). The two-day convention is being organised by the Internet and Mobile Association of India, on October 14-15, at the Taj Palace, New Delhi.

The theme for IGC 2024 - India—the Next Superpower in Gaming, reflects India’s journey to being a global leader in gaming. Meta is the Title Partner of the convention. Over 60 prominent speakers, including policymakers, senior government officials, and industry leaders, will share their insights with more than 1,000 delegates.

Speaking about how innovations through gamification may have a profound impact on education, Shri Sukanta Majumdar commented, “Emerging technologies such as gamification enhance the educators’ ability to respond to students’ individual need and make learning a more engaging experience. It further extends the educative reach and thereby reduces learning inequality to create more inclusive classrooms.”



“Moreover, as the Ministry of Education, we are committed to providing quality education and ensuring our youth is future ready by making our education system modern and globally competitive. In today’s digital world, the importance of emerging technologies in education can hardly be overemphasised,” he added.



Talking about the New Education Policy 2020, he stated, “The NEP 2020 emphasises on using innovation like gamification to improve efficacy of our education system. The NEP emphasises leveraging technology for enhanced learning, gamification, augmented reality and virtual reality will be key tools for making education interactive and engaging.”



Shri Majumdar also said, “The government is promoting a culture of innovation through initiatives like Atal Tinkering Labs and Startup India. But it is important to practice responsible gaming, particularly for younger audiences. The government, parents and educators must work together to ensure the balance giving habit that promotes cognitive development without fostering addiction or negative behaviour.”





