AAP Seeks Ministerial Berth In J&K NC Says 'CM's Prerogative'

Senior National Conference leader Tanveer Sadiq, recently elected as the Legislative Assembly member from Zadibal constituency and known to be close to National Conference Vice President Omar Abdullah, stated that decisions on ministerial berths or portfolios fall under the chief minister's prerogative.

Sadiq said,“The ministerial berth is the prerogative of the Chief Minister. Let the government formation take place first.”

Speaking about the oath-taking ceremony of Chief Minister Omar Abdullah, he added,“All is set for the oath to take place on Wednesday in Srinagar.”

The AAP, which recently made its electoral debut in J&K with the election ofMehraj Malik as MLA from Doda, has sought representation in the new government.

AAP leader Sanjay Singh, addressing a press conference on Monday, urged the NC-Congress alliance to ensure Malik's inclusion in the cabinet.

“We have appealed to the alliance partners to ensure our MLA is given space in the government that is soon to be formed,” Singh said, pointing to the significant support AAP has garnered in Doda.

The demand follows AAP national convenor and former Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's visit to Doda on Sunday, where he expressed gratitude for the party's breakthrough win in J&K.

“AAP is formally supporting the Omar-led government, and I hope Mehraj Malik will be entrusted with the responsibility to not only serve Doda but the entire state of J&K,” Kejriwal stated during his visit Malik's win is seen as a significant achievement, having defeated political veterans like Khalid Najib Suharwardy of NC and Abdul Majid Wani of the Democratic Progressive Azad Party.

The NC-Congress alliance, which secured 48 out of 90 seats in the recent Jammu and Kashmir elections, is preparing to form the next government. The NC won 42 seats, while Congress claimed six. Omar Abdullah has already been elected as the alliance's leader and is expected to take over as chief minister on Wednesday.(KINS)

