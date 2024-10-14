UK Sanctions Iranian Military Figures, Organizations

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) LONDON, Oct 14 (KUNA) -- UK of Foreign Affairs has announced, Monday, a new round of sanctions targeting senior Iranian military figures and organizations for their role in attempting to destabilize the Middle East.

UK Foreign Secretary David Lammy said, "despite repeated warnings, the dangerous actions of Iran and its proxies are driving further escalation in the Middle East," adding that Iran must be held accountable for its ballistic missile attack on Israeli occupation.

"Alongside allies and partners, we will continue to take necessary measures to challenge Iran's unacceptable threats and press for de-escalation across the region," Lammy remarked.

The sanction package targets figures in Iran's Air Force, in addition to the Iranian Space Agency, which develops technologies that have applications in ballistic missile development and the IRGC Intelligence Organization, as well as Farzanegan Propulsion Systems Design Bureau (FPSDB), which designs and manufactures parts that can be used in cruise missiles. (end)

