Rittal Enables AI With Megawatt Cooling

Rittal at the 2024 OCP Global SummitSan Jose, California, October 15–17, 2024Booth A24, HallPresentation: October 16, 4:10pm - 4:25pm PDT, Expo Hall Stage

Rittal has developed a modular cooling distribution unit (CDU) that delivers a cooling capacity of over 1 MW. It uses direct liquid cooling based on water – and is thus a perfect example for new IT infrastructure technologies which are enablers for AI applications.

New technology made manageable: Rittal used Open Rack V3, OCP principles and modularization to design their CDU in such a way that the modules fit to the usual handling of servers. Outlook: liquid-to-liquid solutions will become more and more the standard, while liquid-to-air solutions will still remain for existing data centres without facility water at row level.

In close cooperation with hyperscalers and server OEMs, Rittal has developed a modular cooling distribution unit (CDU) that delivers a cooling capacity of over 1 MW. It will be the centerpiece exhibit at Rittal's booth A24 at 2024 OCP Global Summit. The CDU uses direct liquid cooling based on water – and is thus an example for new IT infrastructure technologies that are enablers for AI applications.

New technology, familiar handling?

"To put the technology into practice, it is not enough to simply provide the cooling capacity and integrate the solution into the facility - which also still poses challenges," says Lars Platzhoff, Head of Rittal's Business Unit Cooling Solutions: "Despite the new technology, the solutions must remain manageable by the data center team as part of the usual service. At best, this should be taken into account already at the design stage."

What will become the next best practice? And how?

"We are convinced that the powerful liquid-to-liquid solution will be a crowd puller at the 2024 OCP Summit. This kind of set-up will be used mainly by hyperscalers and other operators of large data centers," Platzhoff explains: "The approaches taken by international hyperscalers after extensive testing will quite probably set the standards in the medium term. But the agile colocation sector cannot wait so long." Most colocators are highly customer-focused and want to rapidly offer their customers good conditions for AI and HPC as well. Several of them are also planning data centers with liquid-to-liquid solutions. Rittal will also offer alternatives without the need for a water connection. The liquid-to-air versions cool the processors with water but dissipate the heat into the air through the rear door of the rack or a side cooler. They do not achieve the same cooling output and efficiency as liquid-to-liquid solutions, but they can be deployed more quickly in data centers without a water connection. Thus, they enable data center operators to perform their tests with less effort and investment or to create individual 'HPC islands' in air-cooled data centers for their users. These versions have a leverage function, bringing direct liquid cooling into data centers as an enabling technology for AI,"

Platzhoff explains.

About Rittal LLC

Founded in 1982, Rittal LLC is the fully owned US subsidiary of Rittal GmbH & Co. KG, and is headquartered in Schaumburg, IL. With a main production facility in Urbana, OH, a dedicated Modification Center in Houston, TX, and logistic hubs in Urbana, OH; Springfield, OH; Houston, TX; Sparks, NV; and Atlanta, GA, Rittal LLC is fully committed to providing the United States with quality enclosure solutions.

Founded in 1961 in Germany, Rittal is a global manufacturer of industrial and IT enclosures, racks, and accessories, including cooling solutions and power management systems for industrial, data center, outdoor, and hybrid applications. As the largest enclosure manufacturer in the world, Rittal provides quality solutions for practically any industrial or IT infrastructure application. Rittal is part of the owner-operated Friedhelm Loh Group along with Eplan.

