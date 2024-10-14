Ziply® Fiber Rolls Out New Colocation Services Across Washington, Oregon, Idaho And Montana

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Colocation provides a secure turnkey solution and an economic alternative to businesses investing in their own data center and large IT staff

Kirkland, Washington, Oct. 14, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ziply® Fiber today announced the launch of its colocation services at more than 200 secure facilities across Washington, Oregon, Idaho and Montana. With Ziply Fiber's new leasable colocation offerings, businesses of all sizes will have the security, reliability, redundancy and compliance they need, all in one cost-effective solution for their servers and critical infrastructure. In essence, Ziply Fiber has created an alternative to often inconveniently located data centers at a fraction of the cost.

Colocation serves as a secure solution and economic alternative for businesses supporting mission-critical applications and data. It addresses the need for low latency, reliability and robust security measures without requiring the extensive financial resources from businesses to construct and maintain their own data center facility with round-the-clock infrastructure, generator and HVAC monitoring and support. Ziply Fiber's colocation services allow customers to own and retain control over the design and usage of their equipment, while the daily management of the facility is overseen by Ziply Fiber's network engineers and facility management.

“The necessity for strategic colocation has never been more important due to the rise of data usage through emerging technologies like artificial intelligence,” said Chris Gellos, GM of Commercial Services at Ziply Fiber.“With our strategically located facilities, Ziply Fiber offers alternatives to expensive data centers, providing essential amenities and scalability, saving businesses time and money while ensuring uninterrupted operations and compliance with industry standards."

Colocation Saves Time and Money

Colocation with Ziply Fiber provides access to top-tier facilities for a fixed monthly fee, eliminating the need for capital investment in infrastructure and personnel. Businesses benefit from redundant internet networks and backbones, a state-of-the-art fiber optic network and enhanced reliability compared to typical office locations. Additionally, Ziply Fiber's colocation services offer a Network Gateway, enabling businesses to reduce networking costs by consolidating internet connections.

Secure Environment and 24/7 Support

Ziply Fiber's colocation facilities ensure a secure environment with round-the-clock monitoring and advanced security measures. With proper security credentials, customers have 24/7 access to their equipment and visitor access is carefully managed and recorded. Enhancing privacy and security, Ziply Fiber's central offices offer customizable builds with locking cabinets for all infrastructure. Additionally, Ziply Fiber offers 24/7 on-site technical and logistical support for troubleshooting and assistance.

Business Interruption Prevention

Ziply Fiber's colocation services feature redundant systems for air conditioning, power, network infrastructure and technical resources, ensuring business continuity. Additionally, cooling services with robust HVAC systems and advanced fire and flood prevention measures safeguard critical infrastructure. Stability is also ensured during seismic events, as structural systems meet or exceed local building codes for seismic design, promising safety of equipment and minimal business interruption.

Simplified Compliancy

Businesses need compliance procedures to ensure their data centers meet legal and regulatory standards, verifying practices through accredited assessments. As Ziply Fiber is compliant with data center requirements for PCI and HIPAA, choosing colocation can make the process of compliancy significantly easier by allowing auditors to review certifications for the data center.

Diverse Power Options

Colocation services present businesses with myriad power options, offering flexibility, reliability and scalability in managing their infrastructure needs. This diverse range of power options allows businesses to customize setups to meet specific requirements, ensuring uninterrupted operations during power outages or fluctuations while mitigating the risk associated with single points of failure. At Ziply Fiber's primary facilities, UPS power systems, DC plants and redundant backup generators are in place to prevent power disruptions and ensure maximum uptime for clients.

Businesses interested in colocation offerings can visit ziplyfiber.com/colocation to learn more and to make an appointment with Ziply Fiber's wholesale team.

