Missile Attack On Odesa: One Killed, Eight Wounded

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) One person was killed and eight more wounded in Odesa as a result of a Russian ballistic missile attack.

Oleh Kiper, the head of the Odesa Regional Military Administration, wrote this on Telegram , Ukrinform reports.

“Russian terrorists attacked Odesa with a ballistic missile. One person was killed and eight wounded,” the report says.

Kiper noted that the enemy once again targeted the infrastructure.

According to him, those who sustained injuries are currently undergoing medical treatment at the hospital. Two of them are in a critical condition. Medical professionals are providing the necessary assistance. All those who sustained injuries and those who were killed were employees of the port infrastructure and citizens of Ukraine.

In addition, according to the RMA, civilian vessels were damaged: the Belizean-flagged NS Moon and the Palauan-flagged OPTIMA cargo ship. Exactly a week ago, the OPTIMA was damaged by ballistic missile fire.

The port infrastructure, including a grain warehouse, was damaged amid an air raid alert.