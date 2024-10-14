Real Estate Trading Volume Exceeds Qr417m In Week

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha: The volume of real estate trading in sales contracts registered with the Real Estate Registration Department at the of Justice during the period from Sept. 29 till Oct. 3, reached QR381,994,903 while the total sales contracts for the real estate bulletin for residential units during the same period reached QR35,898,414.

The weekly bulletin issued by the Department stated that the list of properties traded for sale included vacant lands, residential homes, apartment buildings, a commercial building, retail shops, an administrative building, and residential units.

The sales operations were concentrated in the municipalities of Al Rayyan, Doha, Al Dhaayen, Al Wakrah, Umm Salal, Al Khor and Al Dhakira, and Al Shamal, in addition to areas such as the Pearl, Legtaifiya, and Lusail 69.

The volume of real estate trading in sales contracts registered with the Real Estate Registration Department at the Ministry of Justice during the period of Sept. 22-26 was over QR460m.

