Army Foils Drone-Assisted Drug Smuggling Bid

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Oct. 13 (Petra) - The Southern Military Zone thwarted a drug smuggling attempt early Sunday along the western front using a drone.A military source from the General Command of the Jordan - Arab reported that border guards in the Southern Military Zone, in coordination with military security agencies and the Anti-Narcotics Department, successfully intercepted a drone attempting to illegally cross the borders.The source explained that the rules of engagement were applied, leading to the drone's cargo being shot down within Jordanian territory. The seized materials have been transferred to the relevant authorities for further investigation.The source emphasized that the Jordan Armed Forces are committed to vigorously addressing any threats along the borders and combating efforts to introduce these narcotics to the nation's youth and affect its citizens.