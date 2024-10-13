UAE Approves Federal General Budget for FY2025, Balancing Revenues and Expenditures at a Total of AED 71.5 Billion

(MENAFN- MOF.GOV) Abu Dhabi, UAE, October 08, 2024

The UAE Cabinet, chaired by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, has approved the country’s federal general budget for fiscal year 2025. The budget, setting both revenues and expenditures at AED 71.5 billion, aims to maintain a balanced fiscal framework.



The 2025 federal budget is the largest in the nation’s history, reflecting the resilience of the national economy and the sustainability of resources allocated to key developmental, economic, and social projects.



The general budget adopted is part of the 2022-2026 budgetary framework, taking into account ongoing updates and procedures implemented by the Ministry of Finance, which align with the Federal Decree-Law No. 26 of 2019 on public finance, including its amendments and related policy directives.



The 2025 budget aims to empower federal entities to execute their approved budgets effectively, driving progress across economic, social, environmental, and service sectors while bolstering the UAE’s global competitiveness.



Promoting Economic and Social Growth

H.H. Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, First Deputy Ruler of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister, and Minister of Finance, stated: "The 2025 federal budget showcases the UAE’s continued commitment to progress driven by a wise and forward-thinking approach, under the leadership of President His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan and the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum. The next year budget demonstrates the country’s keenness to harness all available resources to meet sustainable development goals while ensuring the well-being and prosperity of both our citizens and residents."



His Highness added, “The newly approved budget is yet another significant step toward achieving the UAE's strategic objectives by optimising financial resources and diversifying government revenue sources. We are committed to continuously supporting vital sectors such as education, health, and social welfare. Henece, we strive to maintain a careful balance between expenditures and revenues.”



His Highness underscored that the budget is designed to support the UAE’s ongoing efforts to drive economic and social progress while ensuring long-term sustainable development.



He highlighted that the budget also seeks to promote the quality of life, and provide unmatched services to citizens and residents, as well as helping forge a brighter future for generations to come.



Supporting Vital Sectors

For his part, HE Mohammed bin Hadi Al Hussaini, Minister of State for Financial Affairs, emphasised that the 2025 general budget adheres to the Federal Decree-Law No. 26 of 2019 on public finance and applies the highest international standards to realise the country's ambitious vision for sustainable development.



His Excellency further noted that the budget demonstrates the government’s commitment to supporting vital sectors with strategic priorities while enhancing the efficiency of government spending to achieve comprehensive development goals and stay aligned with global economic shifts.



Al Hussaini highlighted that the 2025 budget reaffirms the strength of the national economy and its capacity to secure the necessary resources for financing key developmental, economic, and social projects. A significant portion of the budget has been directed towards sectors such as education, health, and social welfare, further cementing the UAE's position as a leader in enhancing quality of life.

"The budget is designed to ensure the continued provision of excellent government services, improve innovation, and efficiently manage financial resources, in line with the leadership's goals for sustainable development and long-term well-being," he added.



The Federal general budget for FY2025 is allocated across key sectors as follows:

• Social Development and Pensions

AED 27.859 billion (39% of the total budget) is allocated to this sector, with AED 10.914 billion (15.3%) directed towards public and university education programs, AED 5.745 billion (8%) towards health services and community prevention, AED 3.744 billion (5.2%) towards social affairs, AED 5.709 billion (8%) towards pensions, and AED 1.746 billion (2.5%) towards public services.

• Government Affairs

AED 25.570 billion (35.7%) of the total budget is allocated to the government affairs sector.

• Infrastructure and Economic Sector

AED 2.581 billion (3.6%) is designated for the infrastructure and economic sector.

• Financial Investments

AED 2.864 billion (4%) is allocated to the financial investment sector.

• Other federal expenses

AED 12.624 billion (17.7%) is allocated for other federal expenses.





MENAFN13102024005354011949ID1108774070