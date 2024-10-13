Coder refuses to admit allegation he built Bitcoin

(MENAFN) A Canadian software designer has publicly refuted claims suggesting he is the creator of Bitcoin, following the release of a documentary that purports to have unveiled the true identity of the cryptocurrency's enigmatic founder. The documentary, titled "Money Electric: The Mystery," premiered on HBO and asserts that Peter Todd, a Toronto-based programmer who contributed to Bitcoin's core development, is actually Satoshi Nakamoto, the pseudonymous figure behind Bitcoin's inception in 2009. Nakamoto ceased public communication and largely vanished from the digital landscape in 2011.



In response to the documentary's claims, Todd, who played a role in Bitcoin's early development, stated unequivocally, "I’m not Satoshi." He elaborated in an email to Time magazine, emphasizing that he first learned about Bitcoin through its white paper, a fact he has reiterated multiple times in the past.



The 100-minute film relies primarily on circumstantial evidence, one notable point being the analysis of Satoshi's writing style, which appears to reflect British-Canadian English in various online forum posts. Filmmaker Cullen Hoback expressed a strong conviction that Todd is indeed Nakamoto, stating, “When I put together a list of why and why not it might be him, the ‘might not be him’ list was very short.”



However, skepticism remains among some early Bitcoin enthusiasts, including four individuals cited in the Time article, who questioned Todd's technical abilities and whether he possessed the necessary coding skills to have created the world’s foremost cryptocurrency.



The true identity of Satoshi Nakamoto, who authored the groundbreaking 2008 white paper titled "Bitcoin: A Peer-to-Peer Electronic Cash System," continues to elude researchers and enthusiasts alike. Despite numerous theories and investigations, the mystery surrounding Nakamoto's identity remains unsolved, leaving room for speculation and intrigue in the cryptocurrency community.

MENAFN13102024000045015687ID1108773756