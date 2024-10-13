GAMMORA: Breakthrough HIV Treatment To Be Presented At International Conferences

The first presentation will take place in November 2024 at the Drug Therapy 2024 in Glasgow , Scotland. During this event, Code Pharma will unveil promising early-stage results from clinical trials, highlighting GAMMORA's unique approach and its potential to reshape HIV treatment.

In December 2024, the spotlight will shift to the HIV Persistence During Therapy Workshop in Miami, Florida, where Code Pharma emphasizes the drug's potential to revolutionize HIV treatment by targeting the virus in ways not previously seen in existing therapies.

About GAMMORA

GAMMORA represents a breakthrough in the fight against HIV. Developed by Code Pharma, this innovative drug takes a novel approach by targeting and eliminating HIV-infected cells. Unlike traditional antiretroviral therapies, which focus on controlling the virus by delaying its viral activities, GAMMORA works by inducing the self-destruction of HIV-infected cells, allowing the immune system to regenerate healthy CD4 cells.

Early clinical trials have shown that GAMMORA can drastically reduce the HIV viral load without causing harmful side effects. Its precision targeting ensures that only infected cells are eliminated, leaving healthy cells intact. The drug's synthetic peptide, derived from HIV-1 integrase, was initially identified at the Hebrew University of Jerusalem, Israel. By inducing the viral integration process, GAMMORA pushes HIV-infected cells into self-destruction, offering the potential for a cure rather than the lifelong management of HIV as a chronic condition.

About Code Pharma

Code Pharma is a leading global pharmaceutical company based in the Netherlands, with substantial R&D operations in Israel. The company specializes in the development of cost-effective, peptide-based treatments for infectious diseases and cancer. Through collaboration with an international team of experts in peptide chemistry, cell culture, and clinical development, Code Pharma is committed to delivering groundbreaking therapies that address unmet medical needs, with the ultimate goal of transforming patient outcomes worldwide.

