200,000 Palestinian residents in Jabalia area face urgent threat to their lives due to ongoing heavy shelling by occupation forces

(MENAFN) Around 200,000 Palestinian residents in the Jabalia area are facing an urgent threat to their lives due to ongoing heavy shelling by forces and a critical shortage of food and water, as the ground siege stretches into its seventh consecutive day. The dire situation has left many without access to basic necessities needed for survival.



Reports from the Civil Defense indicate that occupation forces have enforced a strict blockade on Jabalia, cutting off vital supplies and resources. As a result, residents are grappling with severe shortages of food, water, and other essential items, leading to a drastic decline in their living conditions.



Compounding the crisis, medical personnel and civil defense units have been barred from entering the area to provide essential medical supplies and fuel, further intensifying the suffering of those trapped in the conflict zone. This restriction has raised alarming concerns regarding the health and safety of the besieged population.



In light of these severe conditions, the Civil Defense has urged international organizations to act on their humanitarian obligations and intervene to safeguard the lives of Jabalia's residents and those in the northern Gaza Strip. Immediate action is needed to mitigate the unfolding humanitarian catastrophe.



For the past week, the Israeli military has escalated its ground operations in northern Gaza, focusing its attacks on areas such as Beit Hanoun, Beit Lahiya, and the Jabalia refugee camp. This military campaign seems to align with a broader strategy aimed at displacing the local population from these regions.



On Saturday, the Israeli military announced mandatory evacuation orders for residents of northern Gaza, which appear to be part of an effort to facilitate expanded military operations initiated on October 6. The evacuation orders target specific zones, referred to as "D5," which include Jabalia Al-Nazla and extend to the northern outskirts of Gaza City, covering areas like Saftawi and parts of the Sheikh Radwan neighborhood. The military has instructed residents to evacuate immediately via Salah Al-Din Street, guiding them toward what it has labeled a humanitarian area in southern Gaza.



As the siege continues, the necessity for humanitarian aid and international intervention grows increasingly urgent, with countless lives at stake. The international community is under increasing pressure to respond to the escalating humanitarian crisis in Jabalia and deliver essential support to those enduring dire conditions.

