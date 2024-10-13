Government media office in Gaza issues pointed accusation against Israeli occupation army

(MENAFN) The office in Gaza has issued a pointed accusation against the Israeli army, claiming that it is engaging in acts of genocide in Jabalia and the northern Gaza Strip. According to the office, the Israeli forces are hindering ambulance crews and civil defense teams from recovering the bodies of over 75 martyrs, contributing to a tragic death toll of 285 individuals over the past eight days of conflict.



In their statement, the Gaza authorities emphasized that for the eighth consecutive day, the Israeli military has obstructed medical personnel from accessing the deceased. They characterize this blockade as part of a broader campaign of atrocities against humanity, alleging that the military is executing premeditated killings through targeted bombings of shelters and displacement centers. The statement further highlights that the brunt of these attacks falls on civilians, particularly children and women, who have been disproportionately affected.



Moreover, the office alleges that the Israeli army is systematically undermining the health care system in northern Gaza by targeting hospitals and medical facilities. Reports suggest that the military has engaged in indiscriminate fire directed at these hospitals, effectively crippling their operations and exacerbating the humanitarian crisis faced by the local population.



The Gaza government holds the Israeli occupation fully responsible for the ongoing violence and the systematic targeting of civilians, especially vulnerable groups such as children and women in Jabalia and northern Gaza. In response to these serious allegations, the office has urgently appealed to the international community, as well as UN and global organizations, to take action to stop what they describe as a genocide and to prevent further bloodshed in the Gaza Strip.



This urgent call to action highlights the pressing need for global awareness and intervention regarding the humanitarian crisis that is unfolding in the region.

