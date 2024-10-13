Capacity of Iran’s thermal power plants to increase by 16,000MW

(MENAFN) Abolfazl Asgari, the newly appointed head of Iran’s Thermal Power Plants Holding Company (TPPH), announced plans to enhance the electricity generation capacity of the country’s thermal power plants by 16,000 megawatts (MW). This initiative aims to address the ongoing imbalance between power and demand in Iran. During his introduction ceremony on Monday, Asgari emphasized that the primary focus of TPPH during his tenure would be the development of power plants and the increase in electricity generation to meet the nation's growing needs.



Currently, thermal power plants supply approximately 93 percent of Iran's electricity. This significant reliance on thermal energy underscores the critical role these facilities play in the country's power infrastructure. In early May, the former head of TPPH highlighted Iran's position as the world's ninth-largest producer of thermal electricity, indicating the potential for further growth in this sector. Abdolrasoul Pishahang, the former head, noted that in the past two years, there had been a 9,000 MW increase in the capacity of Iran’s thermal power plants, which now constitute 92 percent of the nation's total power production capacity.



Last year, Iranian power plants collectively produced 389 billion kilowatt-hours of electricity, with thermal plants contributing 360 billion kilowatt-hours, meeting 92.5 percent of the country’s electricity demands. Pishahang also mentioned that over 2,000 MW were added to the capacity of thermal power plants last year alone. The readiness factor of these plants reached an impressive 98 percent during peak demand periods, and officials are optimistic about achieving strong performance levels in the current year as well.



Asgari further highlighted that 50 percent of Iran's power plants are domestically constructed, demonstrating a commitment to local manufacturing and self-sufficiency. Currently, 95 percent of the necessary equipment for the country’s power plants is produced by Iranian experts. By the end of the current Iranian calendar year (March 2025), the production of F-class turbine blades in Iran is expected to make the country fully self-sufficient in manufacturing these types of turbines, further enhancing the nation's energy infrastructure and reducing dependence on foreign imports.

