Evs Electrify Egypt Summit Accelerates Transition Towards Green, Sustainable Transportation

(MENAFN- Daily News Egypt) EVs Electrify Egypt Summit will kick off on Thursday, a specialized international and focused on the future of electric and of all kinds. Over three days at the Egypt International Exhibition Centre (EIEC), the summit will host an esteemed lineup of global leaders, innovators, and decision-makers.

Speakers and panellists will discuss the latest technological advancements, promote the transition to clean and alternative transportation, share expertise, and foster strategic partnerships-driving forward the shift toward sustainable transportation in Egypt and the region.

The summit will serve as a key platform for government entities and research and development institutions to present their insights, share their visions, and discuss the challenges and opportunities surrounding the transition to electric mobility.

Experts from leading international, regional, and local organizations-including charging service providers and the Egyptian Engineers Syndicate-will participate, alongside representatives from countries such as Egypt, the United States, the United Arab Emirates, and Taiwan. These experts will discuss the latest innovations, technologies, and capabilities in electric mobility.

The summit will feature a wide range of activities, including panel discussions, training workshops, interactive exhibitions, and lectures covering various aspects of the electric vehicle (EV) industry. Topics will include battery technology, charging infrastructure, maintenance centers, smart transportation, financial services and payment solutions, smart delivery applications, and light electric mobility options such as electric golf carts and bikes.

On the summit's sidelines, the Communications, Information Technology, and Digital Transformation Committee of the Egyptian Engineers Syndicate will host the“Future of the Intelligent Transportation Industry” conference on the third and final day.

Visitors will have a unique opportunity to experience the latest electric vehicles and explore their features and high performance, including exclusive models such as the Avatar, Xiaomi, Tesla, BMW, Mercedes, BYD, Hummer, Renault, and Wuling. The event will also mark the debut of the first electric boat from X Shore and MARINTEC, alongside other electric vehicles. In addition, the summit will witness the signing of several Memoranda of Understanding (MoUs) aimed at enhancing cooperation in the electric vehicle sector, unlocking new investment opportunities in EV manufacturing and infrastructure, creating jobs, and driving economic growth.

The EVs Electrify Egypt Summit is organized by Tritech for Technology and Advanced Solutions and Brandit Cairo, under the auspices of the Egyptian Cabinet and key ministries, including Trade and Industry, Environment, and Higher Education. This collaboration aims to achieve carbon neutrality and promote sustainable practices in line with Egypt's Vision 2030.

The inaugural summit has attracted numerous strategic partners from the public sector, such as EgyptAir, KADER Factory, and the United Nations, as well as private companies like DELTA, SHIFT EV, and OLA ENERGY. With over 70,000 visitors registered for the free event, attendees can explore the latest products in hybrid electric vehicles, electric trucks, and charging infrastructure. The summit features more than 54 exhibitors across a 10,000-square-meter space, offering investment opportunities in the clean transportation sector.



