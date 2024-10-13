Qatari Cultural Week Begins In Uzbekistan

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Tashkent: of Culture H E Abdulrahman bin Hamad Al Thani inaugurated the Qatari Cultural Week in Uzbekistan on Friday.

The opening was attended by Minister of Culture of the Republic of Uzbekistan H E Nazarbekov Ozodbek Ahmedovich, Ambassador of Qatar to the Republic of Uzbekistan Hassan bin Hamza Hashem, and a number of Their Excellencies the Ministers of the Republic of Uzbekistan, in addition to several ambassadors, and a large crowd of the public.

The Qatari Cultural Week in Uzbekistan comes within the framework of bilateral cultural cooperation between the State of Qatar and the Republic of Uzbekistan, with the aim of highlighting Qatari heritage and culture and enhancing cultural exchange between the two countries.

In this context, Assistant Undersecretary for Cultural Affairs at the Ministry of Culture Dr. Ghanem bin Mubarak Al Ali, said that the Qatari Cultural Week in Uzbekistan is one of the weeks held by the Ministry of Culture in a number of friendly countries within the framework of cultural relations.

He noted that the aim of the cultural week is to introduce Qatari arts, culture and heritage, adding that culture has always been a bridge of communication, and that the basis of rapprochement between peoples, based on the exchange of their cultures.

During the opening ceremony, the Qatar Philharmonic Orchestra presented a number of musical pieces, in addition to the oud trio, which embodies a mixture of classical music and traditional Qatari art, in addition to musical pieces with the participation of artist Mansour Al Mohannadi.

The Qatari Cultural Week features authentic examples of Qatari cultural heritage through a traditional market and several buildings inspired by Qatari architecture, reflecting traditional Qatari crafts and industries such as shipbuilding, traditional clothing, the Qatari Majlis, the house of poetry, falconry, and popular foods, in addition to performances of the Qatari Ardha, and sea arts and songs.

The cultural week also features film screenings produced by the Doha Film Institute (DFI) with the participation of Qatar Tourism (QT) and Qatar Airways.