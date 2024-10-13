Critical Food Aid Lifelines Into Northern Gaza Severed

(MENAFN- Dubai PR Network) JERUSALEM

- The UN World Food Programme today warned that escalating violence in northern Gaza is having a disastrous impact on food security for thousands of Palestinian families, noting that the main crossings into the north have been closed and no food aid has entered since 1 October.

Food distribution points, as well as kitchens and bakeries in North Gaza, have been forced to shut down due to airstrikes, military ground operations and evacuation orders. The only functioning bakery in North Gaza, supported by WFP, caught fire after being hit by an explosive munition.

“The north is basically cut off and we're not able to operate there,” said Antoine Renard, WFP Country Director for Palestine.“WFP has been on the ground since the onset of the crisis. We are committed to delivering life-saving food every day despite the mounting challenges, but without safe and sustained access, it is virtually impossible to reach the people in need.”

WFP's last remaining food supplies in the north -- including canned food, wheat flour, high-energy biscuits, and nutrition supplements -- have been distributed to shelters, health facilities and kitchens in Gaza City and three shelters in North Gaza. If the conflict continues to escalate at the current scale, it is unclear how long these limited food supplies will last and the consequences for fleeing families will be dire.



The rapid deterioration in the north comes as aid entering Gaza overall is at its lowest level in months, and commercial goods are barely trickling in. WFP has been able to bring in only four percent of the food needed to sustain a million people in Gaza this month. As a result, no one in Gaza this month has received the more substantial WFP food parcels typically distributed. These parcels – containing pasta, rice, oil and canned meat – are a lifeline for many families.



“If we cannot get more aid into and across Gaza, we won't be able to deliver food parcels to more than a million Palestinians in Gaza,” said Renard.“People have run out of ways to cope, food systems have collapsed, and the risk of famine is real.”



In southern and central Gaza, the situation is also at a breaking point due to insecurity surrounding the crossing points. There are no food distributions, and bakeries are struggling to secure wheat flour, which puts them at risk of shutting down any day. A few hot meal kitchens are still providing one meal for those fortunate enough to access them.

As winter approaches, Gazans find themselves without adequate shelter, no fuel and very little aid.

WFP urgently needs safe and sustained access to deliver life-saving food assistance, This requires more crossing points open to move food into Gaza, and security for our staff and partners who are working tirelessly to safely deliver food to those urgently in need.

