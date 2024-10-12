(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) PHILIPPINES, October 13 - Press Release

October 9, 2024

No more sleeping on sidewalks: Bong Go advocates for halfway-houses or 'Bahay Pasilungan' in hospitals to provide proper shelter for patient watchers

Families waiting in hospital corridors will no longer have to endure the discomfort of makeshift accommodations, thanks to Senator Christopher "Bong" Go's "Bahay Pasilungan" initiative.

At the public hearing on the proposed 2025 Department of (DOH) budget on Tuesday, October 8, Go called for the expansion of this initiative, designed to offer patient watchers a safe and comfortable space to rest while their loved ones are confined in hospitals.

"Meron po tayong isinulong sa mga halfway houses, ito pong Watcher's Hall o Bahay Pasilungan para po ito sa mga watchers na naghihintay sa kanilang mga pasyente," Go emphasized.

"Sa bangketa, sa gutter, naghihintay ng kanilang pasyente. Dapat po meron silang komportableng pagpapahingaan man lang," he added, stressing the dire situation of patient watchers who are often left with no choice but to wait in uncomfortable conditions outside hospitals.

Go reported that several hospitals will benefit from this initiative, including the Philippine General Hospital, the Philippine Children's Medical Center, the Philippine Heart Center and the Quirino Memorial Medical Center. He cited the near completion of the Watchers' Hall in PGH as a significant step forward. These projects were funded through Go's initiative as Vice Chair of the Senate Finance Committee.

The initiative aims to improve the experience of patient watchers by providing them a safe and comfortable space where they can rest. Go explained that the initiative is driven by the need to address the lack of proper waiting areas in many hospitals, where families often resort to waiting on sidewalks or in makeshift spaces.

Go further shared that other hospitals, such as the Philippine Heart Center and Quirino Memorial Medical Center, are being considered for the implementation of the Bahay Pasilungan project.

"Bilang inyong Mr. Malasakit, ang layunin po natin dito ay bigyan ng maayos at disenteng lugar ang mga watchers na nagsasakripisyo para sa kanilang mga mahal sa buhay. Hindi na nila kailangang magtiis sa labas ng ospital, sa bangketa o sa sahig. Karapat-dapat po silang magkaroon ng isang maayos na lugar na mapagpapahingahan habang hinihintay nila ang kanilang mga pasyente," he added.

The senator, who chairs the Senate Committee on Health and Demography, has consistently pushed for healthcare reforms and the enhancement of hospital facilities across the country, particularly in providing assistance to vulnerable sectors.

Go reiterated that the Bahay Pasilungan program aligns with his long-standing advocacy for accessible healthcare, underscoring his commitment to providing comfort not just to patients, but also to their families and caregivers.

"Alam natin ang sakripisyo ng mga pamilya ng pasyente. Kung kaya't bahagi po ng malasakit natin ay tiyaking mayroong mga pasilidad para sa kanila habang nag-aalaga sila sa kanilang mga mahal sa buhay," Go said.

He concluded by urging the DOH to continue supporting the initiative and ensuring that more hospitals across the country can benefit from it, saying that the wellbeing of patient watchers should be part of the holistic approach to healthcare services in the Philippines.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.