Five Young People Got Lost On A Boquete Hiking Trail In Panama

The five young persons who were reported missing Saturday, October 12, after entering a hiking path in the community of Jaramillo, Boquete district, Chiriquí, were located safe and sound by a specialized search team. The National Civil Protection System (SINAPROC) explained that after“an inter-institutional effort” they were able to determine the location of the young people on the Los Musgos trail. They were evaluated by paramedics and the Tourist Police took charge of the case. The young people, who entered the site without a tour guide, were between the ages of 14 to 17 years of age. Authorities reiterated that they are currently recommending people not to venture onto these trails due to warnings of heavy rains over the weekend.