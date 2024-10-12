PM, Egyptian FM Stress De-Escalation In Region
Date
10/12/2024 11:05:05 PM
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) HE the Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim al-Thani received Saturday a phone call from Minister of Foreign Affairs, Immigration and Egyptian Expatriates Affairs of the sisterly Arab Republic of Egypt Dr Badr Abdelaaty.
The call dealt with discussing bilateral relations and ways to support and enhance them. It also discussed the latest developments in the Gaza Strip and Lebanon, especially facilitating the entry of humanitarian and relief aid to all areas of the Strip without obstacles, in addition to a number of topics of joint interest.
During the call, HE Sheikh Mohammed reiterated the need for concerted regional and international efforts to de-escalate and avoid the expansion of the circle of violence in the region, noting in this context Qatar's full readiness to do everything possible to enhance security and stability at the regional and international levels.
MENAFN12102024000067011011ID1108773073
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.