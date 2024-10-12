PM, Egyptian FM Stress De-Escalation In Region

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) HE the Prime and Minister of Foreign Affairs Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim al-Thani received Saturday a phone call from Minister of Foreign Affairs, Immigration and Egyptian Expatriates Affairs of the sisterly Arab Republic of Egypt Dr Badr Abdelaaty.

The call dealt with discussing bilateral relations and ways to support and enhance them. It also discussed the latest developments in the Gaza Strip and Lebanon, especially facilitating the entry of humanitarian and relief aid to all areas of the Strip without obstacles, in addition to a number of topics of joint interest.

During the call, HE Sheikh Mohammed reiterated the need for concerted regional and international efforts to de-escalate and avoid the expansion of the circle of violence in the region, noting in this context Qatar's full readiness to do everything possible to enhance security and stability at the regional and international levels.

