Ukraine's Border Guards Release Update On Tackling Human Trafficking

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Since the outset of the full-scale war, the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine has exposed 630“organized criminal groups” specializing in illegally trafficking people across the border.

That's according to a spokesman for the SBGSU, Andriy Demchenko, who spoke on national television, an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

"Throughout martial law, our operatives along with other law enforcers have exposed 630 criminal groups (who had been illegally smuggling people across the border - ed.). That number refers to groups, which in turn involved a much larger number of complicit persons - both masterminds and guides on the ground. They are all subject to criminal liability for their actions," he said.

